The grand inauguration of the 400 feet Bailey Suspension bridge, built in the wake of the catastrophic flash flood on October 4 last year, was held at Sangklang, Mangan District today.

Vital infrastructure in North Sikkim had suffered extensive damage which included washing away of thirteen bridges and approximately 20-25 Km of road network.

On the occasion of Army Day, as a symbol of selfless service, the 400 feet Suspension bridge at Sanklang was dedicated to the state by Samdup Lepcha, Minister of Roads and Bridges cum MLA of the Lachen-Mangan Constituency. The inauguration function was attended by many civil and state dignitaries including, Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, MLA of Dzongu Constituency; DC Mangan, Hem Kumar Chettri; SP Mangan, Sonam Detchu Bhutia and Panchayat members of Dzongu.

The Minister of Roads and Bridges expressing his gratitude, and also commended the efforts of those involved in the construction of a 400-feet Bailey Suspension Bridge. The construction included concrete work for anchorages, in less than three months – a record-setting timeframe in the entire country.

Despite substantial resource losses, BRO mobilized its heavy machinery, reserve bridging resources and manpower to establish a suspension bridge at Sanklang to provide round the year connectivity to North Sikkim and Dzongu region. The task involved construction of massive river training work to protect further damages to banks of river Teesta and bridge abutment, shifting of bridging stores from Tezpur to North Sikkim and construction of the 400 feet Bailey Suspension Bridge.

It may also be mentioned that as immediate relief, BRO in coordination with Army established multiple Bailey Bridges at Sanklang, Chungthang and Zeema within a short span of two months. Quick restoration by BRO enabled re-establishment of logistic supply chain for armed forces and locals residing at Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen. Bailey bridges at Sanklang and Zeema were launched close to river bed. Hence, they need to be de-launched before the onset of Monsoon season.