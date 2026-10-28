Banks in Sikkim have launched a statewide financial inclusion campaign aimed at expanding access to banking, insurance and pension services across all 197 gram panchayat units (GPUs) and urban local bodies (ULBs) by December 31.

The campaign was launched by the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) at Chintan Bhawan in Gangtok on Wednesday as part of a nationwide initiative under the Centre's directives, the State Bank of India (SBI) said in a statement.

Sikkim Health and Family Welfare and Culture Minister G T Dhungel, who attended the launch as chief guest, urged residents to enrol in government-backed schemes to strengthen their financial security. He described the programme as an important opportunity to understand and access available benefits.

Representatives of the state government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and SBI participated in the programme, which focused on financial security, safe banking practices and fraud prevention.

Focus on banking, insurance and pension schemes

SLBC Assistant General Manager Gopal Lama explained the benefits and enrolment procedures for key social security schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

SBI Chief Manager Phurba Sherpa highlighted the importance of linking Aadhaar with bank accounts, keeping Know Your Customer (KYC) details updated and checking for unclaimed money and financial assets.

NABARD General Manager Manohar Lall outlined credit and crop insurance facilities available to farmers through the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), respectively.

RBI Deputy General Manager Sudhir Kanekar stressed the need for timely re-KYC and Central KYC (C-KYC) updates. He also explained the official mechanisms available for lodging complaints related to financial fraud.

Police warn against digital fraud

DIG (CID) Tenzing Loden Lepcha cautioned participants against digital and online fraud, highlighting preventive measures to tackle cybercrime.

SBI Deputy General Manager Prashant Kumar Singh was among the dignitaries present at the launch.

The campaign will continue until December 31, with financial inclusion camps scheduled across all 197 GPUs and ULBs in Sikkim to improve awareness and access to banking and government-backed social security schemes, the SLBC assistant general manager said.