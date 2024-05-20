Proactive measures are being taken in Gangtok to mitigate the risk of landslides during the upcoming monsoon season. The District Collector of Gangtok, Tushar G Nikhare, has issued an order prohibiting any new earth excavation works in the district from June 1 to September 30, 2024.

The order, issued under Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, comes as the monsoon rains have already commenced in the North East region, particularly in Sikkim. The state is prone to landslides during the monsoon period, and hill cutting works further exacerbate the vulnerability of the sites.

"There shall be no new earth excavation works in the district during the monsoon period from 1st June 2024 till 30th September 2024," stated the order from the District Collector cum Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Gangtok District.

However, the order clarifies that works related to protection, restoration, and maintenance will be permitted during this period.

The decision aims to prevent potential damages to properties and ensure the safety of residents in the district. Landslides pose a significant threat during the monsoon season, and proactive measures like restricting earth excavation works are crucial to mitigate the risks.