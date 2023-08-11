Mangan district authority of Sikkim had issued notice to confine the cattle and restricted the open grazing keeping the rising number of Lumpy skin diseases in mind. The government has already declared Lumpy as epidemic.

"It is observed that the Lumpy Skin Disease is spreading rapidly on cattle population in the district resulting in death of cattle", an order from the authority read.

"In order to contain the spread of disease, all farmers/cattle owners are hereby advised to feed their cattle in the confinement of cattle shed. It is also advised that open grazing of cattle and other animal should be avoided to prevent further spread of diseases", the oreder further read.