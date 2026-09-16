Sikkim bans plaster of Paris idols, Caps idol height at 10 feet ahead of festive season

The State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Sikkim, has issued a set of guidelines regulating idol-making and immersion activities ahead of the upcoming festive season, banning the use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) and limiting idol height to 10 feet to minimise pollution of water bodies.

The guidelines, issued under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Sikkim Idol Immersion Rules, 2019, will apply to Vishwakarma Puja, Durga Puja, Deepavali and other festivals being observed during September and October.

The SPCB noted that immersion of idols in natural water bodies has contributed to the accumulation of toxic materials, deterioration of water quality, disruption of aquatic ecosystems and potential public health risks.

Under the new directives, PoP has been completely prohibited in idol-making. The use of synthetic or plastic-based paints on idols, decorations and pandals has also been banned.

The Board has capped the height of idols at 10 feet, while the surrounding structure is not permitted to exceed 30 feet. Non-biodegradable materials have also been prohibited for idols and pandal decorations.

The guidelines further prohibit single-use plastics, including thermocol, plastic cutlery and thin plastic carry bags, as part of measures to reduce waste generated during festive celebrations.

In a key compliance requirement, all Puja committees and individuals involved in idol-making must submit a written declaration to the concerned local bodies confirming that PoP and toxic paints have not been used and that the prescribed height limits have been followed. Copies of these declarations are to be forwarded to the SPCB.

The guidelines also direct Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and Block Development Officers (BDOs) to constitute local Co-ordination Committees involving police personnel, NGOs and representatives of Puja committees to monitor compliance.

Authorities have warned that surprise inspections may be conducted during the festive period. Violations could invite penalties and may also lead to organisers being prohibited from conducting festivals in the future.

Local bodies have additionally been instructed to identify designated idol immersion sites along riverbanks. Biodegradable materials are to be removed before immersion and sent for composting instead of being allowed to enter water bodies.

The measures are aimed at ensuring that festive celebrations and idol immersion activities are conducted while reducing their environmental impact on Sikkim's rivers and other natural water bodies.