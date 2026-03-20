Sikkim bars staff from posting reels during duty hours to enforce workplace discipline

The Sikkim Forest and Environment Department has barred its employees from creating reels or posting personal content on social media during working hours, according to an official order issued on March 20.

As per the directive issued by PCCF-cum-Principal Secretary Pradeep Kumar, staff members have been instructed not to create or share personal social media content while on duty, in a move aimed at maintaining professionalism and ensuring official time is devoted strictly to work-related responsibilities.

The department, however, clarified that digital content related to forestry, environment, and wildlife awareness will be permitted, provided it is created strictly for official purposes.

The order comes in line with similar measures taken earlier by the Sikkim Police, which had restricted personnel from making reels while in uniform.

Officials said the directive is intended to reinforce workplace discipline and ensure that government employees remain focused on their assigned duties during office hours.