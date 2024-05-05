The Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary in West Sikkim has become a major tourist draw this spring as the famed rhododendron flowers reached full bloom, blanketing the hills in a vibrant kaleidoscope of colours. From late March through mid-May, visitors have flocked to the sanctuary to witness the spectacular floral display.

The sanctuary, nestled in the majestic Singalila Range along the international border with Nepal, transforms into a natural paradise during this time of year. Countless rhododendron bushes burst into shades of pink, red, and scarlet, carpeting the landscape against a backdrop of sapphire blue skies and snowcapped Kanchendzonga peaks.

In addition to the rhododendron extravaganza, the sanctuary is home to a variety of rare Himalayan wildlife including the leopard cat, yellow-throated marten, palm civet, langur monkeys, and pheasant species like the crimson horned pheasant, monal, and kaleej, and numerous bird species.