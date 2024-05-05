Sikkim: Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary blooms into springtime wonderland
The Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary in West Sikkim has become a major attraction this spring season due to the full bloom of the renowned rhododendron flowers. The sanctuary, located in the grand Singalila Range on the international border with Nepal, turns into a natural haven during this time of the year.
The Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary in West Sikkim has become a major tourist draw this spring as the famed rhododendron flowers reached full bloom, blanketing the hills in a vibrant kaleidoscope of colours. From late March through mid-May, visitors have flocked to the sanctuary to witness the spectacular floral display.
The sanctuary, nestled in the majestic Singalila Range along the international border with Nepal, transforms into a natural paradise during this time of year. Countless rhododendron bushes burst into shades of pink, red, and scarlet, carpeting the landscape against a backdrop of sapphire blue skies and snowcapped Kanchendzonga peaks.
In addition to the rhododendron extravaganza, the sanctuary is home to a variety of rare Himalayan wildlife including the leopard cat, yellow-throated marten, palm civet, langur monkeys, and pheasant species like the crimson horned pheasant, monal, and kaleej, and numerous bird species.
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