Sikkim-origin rock band Girish and The Chronicles (GATC) is all set to open for legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses at their Bengaluru concert on November 14, marking the third time the band will share the stage with the rock icons as their supporting act.

GATC first opened for Guns N’ Roses in 2023 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, followed by another appearance alongside the band in Mumbai last year.

The band members have expressed their excitement at getting another opportunity to perform alongside their rock ’n’ roll heroes, while also extending their gratitude to Guns N’ Roses for the opportunity.

The performance comes as GATC prepares to release its new album this November. The band is looking forward to introducing audiences to some of its upcoming releases, alongside its popular classics.

Guns N’ Roses is scheduled to perform in Guwahati on November 17, marking the band’s second concert in India this month. However, unlike the Bengaluru concert, Guwahati-based fans will see Indian rock band Parikrama take the opening slot.

The Guwahati concert is expected to bring together rock music fans from across the Northeast for an evening with the legendary American rock band.