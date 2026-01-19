Sikkim-based man arrested in Rs 13,000 crore drug trafficking case: Delhi Police

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a Sikkim-based man in connection with a massive drug trafficking racket involving narcotics worth around Rs 13,000 crore, official sources said on January 19.

The accused has been identified as Tilak Prasad Sharma (40), who was allegedly involved in supplying cannabis sourced from Thailand for the same international syndicate, the sources said.

The arrest is linked to a major crackdown carried out on October 2, 2024, during which the Special Cell seized cocaine and cannabis valued at approximately Rs 13,000 crore from multiple locations across Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab.

According to sources, the mastermind of the syndicate, Virendra Basoya, is currently abroad, while a Red Corner Notice has been issued against his son, Rishabh, who is also out of the country. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the international links and financial trail of the network.

More than 15 people were arrested during the multi-state operation, which exposed the vast scale and reach of the drug trafficking syndicate, the sources added.