Namchi-based noisegrind/punk band Konflicts is all set to headline the prestigious Hessian Aggression: The Gathering music festival in Meghalaya on July 17.

This highly anticipated event will feature a stellar lineup, including renowned international acts such as Defeated Sanity from Germany, alongside prominent Indian bands like Godless, Estrotomy, Eternal Scorn, and Nangsan.

Known for their electrifying stage presence, Konflicts has earned a strong following with their intense live performances. The band has already left its mark on the music scene by performing at major festivals such as Control.Alt.Delete and Outrage Festival.

With two EPs already under their belt, Konflicts is currently gearing up to release their debut full-length album later this year. Their participation in Hessian Aggression: The Gathering marks another milestone in their burgeoning career, promising an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts attending the festival.