The Basketball Association of Sikkim (BAS) has announced that the state Under-23 basketball team will participate in the upcoming Under 23 National Basketball Championship.

The championship will take place in Guwahati from March 18 to 24.

General Secretary of BAS, Jigmela Wazilingpa, shared the news with the media on March 15.

The Sikkim team will be led by Captain Tenzin Tsephel Wangyal and Vice Captain Paljor Rilon Wangdi. They will be joined by a talented roster of players, including: Hishey Ngedup Wangyal, Riwong D. Bhutia, Gnoedrup D. Denzongpa, Sonam Wangyal Bhutia, Karma Gyaltsen Bhutia, Saamir hang Subba, Chewang Norbu Lepcha, Pema Wongchen Bhutia, Hrishal Thapa Manger, Sahil Rai.

The team will be managed by Sonam T. Barfungpa who will serve as the head coach.

As the championship approaches, enthusiasm is building within the local basketball community, with hopes for a strong performance from the young athletes representing Sikkim on the national stage.