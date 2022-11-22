India's cricket body BCCI has decided to hold the prestigious Ranji Trophy match in Sikkim Cricket Association of (SICA) ground, at Rangpo, the venue for the 1st ever Ranji Trophy Match hosted in Sikkim starting from 13th December 2022.

An official visit was made by Anant Datar- Manager of Cricket Operations (BCCI), to inspect the Ground, Infrastructure & facilities at Sikkim, as per the standards required for hosting one of the nation’s biggest tournaments.

"It gives us pleasure to inform that the BCCI Official was impressed with the Sikkim Cricket Association’s recently developed facility. Cricket has developed and seen massive growth in the past three years, this would not have been possible without the support of the BCCI and the Government of Sikkim reads a press release from Sikkim Cricket Association," said Datar.

In the year 2018, only the SICA was recognized as one of the full members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) among 34 other full members. As a full member, SCA has a voting right and is also eligible for all the other benefits.