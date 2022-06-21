Under the banner of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav along with the rest of the country and the world, the State of Sikkim also celebrated the International Day of Yoga with much enthusiasm and drive at the premises of Enchey Monastery, Gangtok.

The theme for International Yoga Day this year is ‘Yoga for Humanity’ and reiterating this essence of the Yoga day celebration the state Health Minister, Dr. Mani Kumar Sharma briefly highlighted the importance of yoga in our everyday life.

The Health Minister further added that Coronary diseases and many other lifestyle-related illnesses like Diabetes and Blood Pressure can be reduced with the help of Yoga and healthy food habits, and wished for good health and long life for everyone.

There was a live telecast from Mysore Palace Grounds on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2022 which was shared with the august gathering at Enchey Monastery. Through this virtual platform, PM Narendra Modi explained the benefits of Yoga and encouraged all to practice it. He said that we should not take yoga as extra work. We have to know yoga, we have to live, we have to get yoga and we have to adopt yoga. For people around the world, yoga is not just a part of life, it is a way of life, he further said.

The Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim, Shri Ganga Prasad addressed the gathering saying that he was proud that a healthy practice like yoga was an identity of the Indians and it is a duty for all to carry forward this exercise with pride. He also stated that this form of exercise would not only keep the body fit but it would also clean the mind through meditation and self-realization.

The CM further mentioned that Sikkim offers the perfect natural setting for practicing Yoga and has the potential to become the center for Yoga practitioners and enthusiasts. He also mentioned that the State Government has included Yoga in the curriculum of the schools to improve attention and memory and alleviate academic stress. Yoga helps to deal with stress and also promotes the control of the body by bringing flexibility, strength, and peace of mind.

The Union Minister (MoS), Ashwini Kr. Choubey also donated a total number of 100 thermos flasks for the Monks of Enchey Monastery as a token of love.

The event was organised by Sikkim State AYUSH and the Department of Health & Family Welfare, the Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim Shri Ganga Prasad graced the occasion as the Chief Guest in the special presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, and the Hon’ble Minister of State for Consumer Affairs food and public distribution and Environment, forest and climate change, Government of India, Ashwini Kr. Choubey was present as the Guest of Honor.