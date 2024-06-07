Sikkim has become the first to officially extend support to the newly elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre. This move comes after a crucial meeting of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) legislators, chaired by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, at Mintokgang on June 7.

The meeting unanimously passed a resolution endorsing the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the state's lone MP, Indrahang Subba, set to support the alliance in the government formation process. Taking to social media, Chief Minister Tamang stated, "During today's meeting, we unanimously decided to support Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the Honorable Leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party, as the Prime Minister of India."

Tamang congratulated Modi and the NDA on their remarkable victory in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, expressing the SKM party's full support for the alliance's agenda for the country's development and prosperity.

In a gesture of appreciation, Tamang earlier welcomed former Members of Parliament Dil Kumari Bhandari and Nandu Thapa at his official residence, acknowledging their contributions to the state. The Chief Minister praised Bhandari's pivotal role in the Nepali language recognition movement, which led to its official recognition in 1992.

Tamang is expected to travel to Delhi on June 8 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi, likely scheduled for June 10, according to sources from the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister also announced the swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected Sikkim government, slated for June 10 at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok. He expressed gratitude to the people of Sikkim for granting the SKM party a significant mandate in the recent 11th Sikkim Vidhan Sabha and 18th Lok Sabha elections.