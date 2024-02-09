Ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang today announced that the restoration of the Old Pension System for state government employees appointed on or after April 1, 2006. With this, the Himalayan state has become the first state in the Northeast to announce restoration of the OPS.

The government announced the restoration of the Old Pension System for state government employees appointed on or after April 1, 2006. This decision, outlined in the provisions of the Sikkim Services (Pension) Rules, 1990, is set to benefit employees appointed on or before March 31st, 1990, reinstating guidelines on the modalities of the pension system.

This announcement comes amid a series of welfare measures that were announced while aiming at benefiting the people of Sikkim. The announcements were made during the State Level Temporary Employees' Convention held at Public Ground Rangpo on February 9th.

The slew of schemes aimed at addressing various aspects of employment and pension benefits marks a strategic move by the incumbent government to connect with voters and garner support as the election season draws near.

One of the key announcements made during the convention includes amendments to the state government's policies regarding the regularization of temporary employees. According to the notification issued by the Department of Personnel, services of temporary employees with benchmark disabilities, serving continuously for two years or more in a particular post, may now be considered for regularization in their respective departments.

In another significant move, the government amended its previous notification regarding the regularization of temporary employees. As per the revised clause, services of temporary employees serving continuously for four years or more in various capacities, including Work-charged, Muster Roll, Adhoc, and Consolidated Pay, may now be considered for regularization.