Sikkim begins statewide road inspections to assess monsoon damage

The Sikkim government on Monday, September 21, began a statewide inspection of roads damaged during the monsoon and directed officials to expedite restoration work to maintain connectivity, according to an official statement.

Roads and Bridges Minister N.B. Dahal inspected several damaged stretches in and around Rimbi in the Yuksam-Tashiding constituency to assess the extent of damage and safety risks.

A landslide had washed away a major section of the road connecting Rimbi with Khechopalri, the statement said.

Dahal directed officials to begin restoration work at Rimbi from Tuesday.

He also asked officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and contractors to speed up repair works and minimise inconvenience to commuters.

The statewide inspection is aimed at identifying monsoon-related damage and expediting restoration of affected road links, the statement said.