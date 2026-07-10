Sikkim, Bengal sign transport pact, double taxi permit quota to 6,000

The governments of Sikkim and West Bengal have signed a new Reciprocal Transport Agreement, doubling the countersignature permit quota for Sikkim taxis from 3,000 to 6,000 and introducing measures aimed at easing cross-border transport operations.

The agreement was signed at Paribahan Bhavan in Kolkata on July 10 by senior transport officials from both states.

Under the new arrangement, taxis operating under Special Permits will now be allowed to pick up passengers on their return journeys from Siliguri and nearby areas. The agreement also removes the requirement for countersignature permits for Sikkim-based transport vehicles operating on the Rangpo–Melli route, a move expected to simplify travel and logistics.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang described the agreement as a major boost for the state's drivers and the transport sector.

Expressing gratitude to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Transport Minister Arjun Singh for their cooperation, Tamang said the initiative would provide "substantial relief" to the transport community.

He added that the agreement is expected to improve regional connectivity while strengthening transport ties and cooperation between Sikkim and West Bengal.