Sikkim: Bermiok hosts 5th Hills Open Badminton Tournament 2025

The 5th Hills Open Badminton Tournament 2025 concluded on a high note at the Community Hall, 13th Mile Bermiok, under the Gyalshing Bermiok Constituency, blending competitive spirit with a powerful social message.

Held under the theme “A March Towards a Better Life – Say Yes to Life, No to Drugs,” the tournament not only celebrated sporting excellence but also carried a strong appeal to inspire the youth towards fitness, discipline, and a drug-free lifestyle.

Organized by the Bermiok Martam Badminton Association, the event brought together seasoned and budding players from across the region. The matches showcased talent and determination, with an electrifying atmosphere inside the packed hall, where the crowd cheered every rally and point.

Adding weight to the occasion, Hon’ble Area MLA Loknath Sharma graced the final day as chief guest. In his address, he lauded the association for its efforts in promoting sports and urged the young athletes to pursue the discipline with dedication. “Sports is not just about competition but also about building character, leading a healthy life, and staying away from harmful addictions,” he said.

The tournament also witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including SHO Soreng Kishore Chhetri, CLC President Kamal Tamang, CLC Youth Convener Gyan Kumar Chhetri, CLC General Secretary K. B. Chhetri, District Coordinator Social Service Wing K. S. Subedi, and Panchayat President Bermiok Berthang GPU Ganesh Nepal. Their participation reflected the community’s united support for both sports promotion and the anti-drug campaign.

The 5th edition of the Hills Open Badminton Tournament stood out not only as a platform for nurturing talent but also as a community-driven movement reinforcing the values of healthy living and collective responsibility.