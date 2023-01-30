Bhaichung Bhutia participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra to Seek Congress’s support in parliament on Sikkimese Nepali Seat Reservation and the ILP.

Hamro Sikkim Party and its president Bhaichung Bhutia is doing everything to support the SKM-BJP government to solve the Nepali and LT seat reservation and implementation of ILP in Sikkim.

Now it is high time for the present Sikkim government to stop doing drama of rallies and press conferences and really solve the issues and everyone knows that the issue can be solved in the Sikkim assembly and not on the streets. Sikkim government must convene the assembly session and pass the bill/resolutions to restore reservation provisions of Sikkimese Nepali & the Limboo-Tamang and also to implement the ILP in Sikkim.

Also Read: Sikkim: SKM youth and women's wings protests Supreme Court's verdict on 'Nepali immigrant'

As a constructive opposition, we will ensure that if the bill reaches parliament then it gets support from the MPs of all the parties.

Earlier on January 30, Rahul Gandhi shared a fun-filled "beautiful" moment with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as they engaged in a snowball fight at a campsite in Srinagar.

The Congress party shared videos and photographs of the siblings' frolic snowball fight, and these went viral immediately. As the snow fell steadily, carpeting much of the Valley in white, the former Congress president was seen in a video engaged in a playful snowball fight with his sister, and his close aide K C Venugopal. "Sheen Mubarak! A beautiful last morning at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite, in Srinagar," Gandhi tweeted with a video that captures the light moment -- him sneaking towards his sister concealing two ice blocks behind, and managing to put them on her head.