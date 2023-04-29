Former Indian footballer and President of Hamro Sikkim Party, Bhaichung Bhutia, expressed his support to the women wrestlers protesting against the President of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, for sexual harassment allegations. The athletes have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, seeking justice and removal of the accused from all positions he holds.

Bhaichung Bhutia, in his statement, condemned the heinous crime and expressed his sadness at the plight of athletes who have to sit on the streets to seek justice. He further added that every sportsperson who gives their sweat and blood for the country deserves dignity and justice.

Meanwhile, the protest by top wrestlers, including Bajranj Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phoghat, continues for the second round against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They have demanded his removal from all positions he holds. Singh, on the other hand, said he is ready to face the investigation, adding that he has full faith in the judiciary.

The protesters have received support from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and several other leaders from the Congress and Trinamool Congress. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also expected to visit the protesting wrestlers. The Delhi Police have registered two FIRs in connection with sexual harassment allegations after the Supreme Court issued notices to the Delhi Police and others on a plea by seven women wrestlers seeking registration of an FIR against the WFI chief.