Former Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee (SPCC) Chief Bharat Basnett officially joined the Citizen Action Party (CAP) on January 2. Adding to the intrigue, Sikkim BJP Chief D B Chauhan, who had previously aligned with CAP now shares the same political platform with Basnett.

Addressing a public meeting after joining the party, Basnett expressed his concerns about the state of Sikkim stating that even after 48 years of its inclusion in the Union of India, the region has lagged behind in terms of development. He lamented that fear still pervades the lives of the people attributing this to an overbearing administration.

"Citizen Action Party has now been registered and recognized by the Election Commission of India. This is not just a simple or normal party; it's a party acknowledged by the Indian constitution and the Election Commission of India," remarked Basnett.

The seasoned politician didn't mince words when addressing the challenges faced by the party members. Basnett claimed that members were being assaulted by the police administration, questioning the democratic values at play. He called for peace and development in Sikkim pointing fingers at the government for the current state of unrest.

"What kind of government are we living under? There must be peace and development in the state of Sikkim. Who is making Sikkim unpeaceful? It is the government," Basnett asserted.