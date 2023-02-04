Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on February 4 appointed Upper Burtuk MLA DR Thapa as the new party president of Sikkim, said an official statement.

Besides Thapa, MLA N K Subba has been appointed as the leader of the state Assembly while DT Lepcha, MLA has been made Special Invitee, National Executive Committee.

The development comes in the wake of polls in the northeastern state next year.

Recently, the newly appointed Sikkim BJP president while reacting to the observations made by Supreme Court (SC) on Sikkimese Nepali Community, had expressed that Sikkimese has been wrongly interpreted and disfigured in the context of the Old Laws of Sikkim.

Thapa said that it was a blunder on the state's part who was fielding the case representing Sikkim.

''Our advocate should had done a retrospective case study beforehand. Our Advocate didn't place the matter properly in front of the apex court. It is the fault of Sikkim government who let the case on hand of a weak advocate who failed to represent our part diligently,'' he had said.

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