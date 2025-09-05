Sikkim: Bhutia folk literature workshop charts path for preservation efforts

A three-day workshop aimed at documenting and preserving Bhutia folk literature concluded on Wednesday at Bhutia House, Makhim. The event, held from September 2 to 4, brought together leading scholars, teachers, and cultural experts to develop a structured plan for compiling and translating Bhutia oral traditions.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Central Institute of Hindi, Agra, and Bhutia experts from Sikkim. Participants included noted academics such as Dr. Namdol Bhutia of Tadong College, Dr Chuki Lepcha from the Government of Sikkim, and Dr. Sonam Ongmu Bhutia, among others.

Program coordinator Dr Chukey Bhutia stressed that the Bhutia community’s oral stories, songs, and cultural expressions form a vital part of Sikkim’s heritage. He noted that systematic documentation is key to safeguarding these traditions for future generations.

The opening day focused on identifying key themes and materials within folk literature. Subsequent sessions were dedicated to drafting outlines, translating works, and developing strategies for a comprehensive compilation.

At the closing session, Dr Namdol Bhutia, who is serving as the project’s editor, urged participants to complete their contributions promptly, highlighting that the project’s success depends on timely collaboration.

The compilation, once complete, is expected to provide an important resource for researchers and ensure that Bhutia folk knowledge is preserved in written form.