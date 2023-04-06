Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee Convener Tseten Tashi Bhutia along with many others joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially on April 6 during party’s Sthapna Diwas celebration at Rangpo, Majhigaon.

Tseten Tashi is an influential leader in Sikkim.

Few days ago, Tseten while speaking to reporters said that he has been a member of BJP since 2019.

The influential leader further stated that he needs the support and blessings of the central government to protect the ethos of Article 371F and provide safeguard to the different communities of Sikkim.

Also read : Sikkim BJP president to hold meeting with centre over Sikkimese identity row

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