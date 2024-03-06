Sangay Gyatso Bhutia, General Secretary and Vice President of the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee has made a decisive leap into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bhutia, citing the pressing revenue deficit crisis gripping Sikkim expressed his conviction that only through BJP's intervention could the state navigate its economic and constitutional challenges.

Speaking with India Today NE about his choice, Bhutia stated the need for immediate action, asserting, "Sikkim's woes demand urgent attention. BJP's track record and vision for the region inspire confidence that our long-standing issues, including safeguarding Article 371 F and addressing economic downturns can find resolution."

The leader lamented the prolonged dominance of regional parties in Sikkim accusing them of neglecting constitutional mandates and exacerbating the state's vulnerabilities. "The solution lies with the central government," Bhutia said highlighting BJP's commitment to upholding Sikkim's unique constitutional provisions.



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Bhutia pointed to BJP's proactive measures even outside of power citing the e-Shram portal as a prime example. "More than 71 thousand Sikkimese have benefited from BJP's welfare schemes demonstrating their dedication to the state's welfare," he noted.

Anticipating a shift in Sikkim's politics and upcoming legislative elections, Bhutia exuded optimism and said "This time, BJP will rise to power in Sikkim."

Responding to concerns about allegations against BJP, Bhutia urged faith in the party's integrity asserting, "Sikkim has recognized that BJP is the harbinger of change. Allegations may surface, but our people understand that BJP is committed to their welfare."