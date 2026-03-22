Sikkim Bhutia-Lepcha body seeks transparency in upcoming electoral roll revision

Tseten Tashi Bhutia, convenor of the Sikkim Bhutia-Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC), on March 22 raised concerns over electoral integrity, citizenship verification and constitutional safeguards in the state ahead of the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.



In a public appeal, Bhutia said recent developments have created doubts among sections of the public regarding transparency in verification processes. He referred to proceedings before the State Information Commission related to recruitment matters, alleging that delays in furnishing information have raised questions about institutional effectiveness.



He also cited concerns being voiced in public forums about doubtful citizenship status, possession of multiple identity documents and possible irregularities in official records. The absence of clear clarification from authorities, he said, has contributed to public apprehension.



Highlighting Sikkim’s special constitutional status under Article 371F, Bhutia stressed that the provision safeguards the identity and rights of the people of the state. He warned that any lapse in maintaining electoral integrity could weaken these protections.



Recalling the 1983 intensive revision of electoral rolls, he said concerns regarding foreign nationals and doubtful entries were discussed at high levels at the time. Authorities had then flagged issues linked to migration prior to 1970 and emphasised the need for careful scrutiny to avoid complications similar to those witnessed in Assam.



Referring to recent reports about a person described as a Nepal national allegedly found in possession of a voter identity card issued in Sikkim, Bhutia said such incidents raise questions about the robustness of citizenship verification mechanisms.



He cautioned that without strict checks, the purpose of the upcoming SIR exercise could be undermined. Recurring concerns about doubtful documentation and illegal influx, if not addressed seriously, may affect the demographic balance, socio-economic structure and political rights of the people of Sikkim, he said.



Noting that Sikkim is a sensitive border state, Bhutia added that lapses in verifying citizenship or voter eligibility should not be treated as routine matters, as they may also have national security implications.



Calling for a transparent and rigorous process, he urged authorities to ensure scrutiny of citizenship status, verification of voter eligibility, examination of doubtful or duplicate documents and special attention to border and sensitive areas.



He clarified that the appeal is not directed against any individual or community, but is intended to protect constitutional rights and safeguard national security.