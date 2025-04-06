The second day of the state-level Discover Rabong Cho-Dzo Fest 2025 brought increased crowds, energy, and enthusiasm to Rabong New Market. Celebrating the rich blend of nature, culture, adventure, and sports, the festival is fast emerging as one of the most cherished and vibrant events in Sikkim’s cultural calendar.

A major attraction was the ongoing Intra-Sikkim Volleyball Tournament 2025, which is being held as part of the Discover Rabong Cho-Dzo Fest. The tournament is taking place at Rabong New Market, and it has already become a crowd-puller. However, the day began with some unexpected news.

The first match, which was supposed to take place between Team Avengers and Team Chittrey, was declared a walkover. This meant that one of the teams did not show up or was not able to play, so the match did not take place.

Despite that slow start, the excitement quickly returned with the second match of the day. Team Tarku faced off against the Raising Boys Radhu in a thrilling game that had everyone on the edge of their seats. Both teams played with great energy and determination. In the end, it was Team Tarku that won the match in a very close 3-2 victory. The match showed excellent sportsmanship and team spirit, and the audience cheered loudly for both sides.

The day witnessed the presence of important local leaders and officials. Dek Bahadur Sharma, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Ravangla, graced the event with his presence. He was joined by Chung Chung Bhutia, the Food Inspector of Ravangla, along with several Panchayat Members. Their presence showed strong support for community events and the promotion of local culture and sports.

The Discover Rabong Cho-Dzo Fest 2025 is set to officially run from April 11 to April 16. However, with events like these already taking place, the energy around the festival is already strong. This year’s edition of the festival has something extra to look forward to — the Chief Minister’s Gold Cup Open Volleyball Tournament. This is the first time such a tournament is being organized as part of the festival, and it is expected to bring even more attention and participation from volleyball lovers across the state.