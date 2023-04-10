In a big jolt to Bharatiya Janata Party in Sikkim, the state party vice president Sher Bahadur Karki and secretary Laten Tshering Sherpa have tendered their resignation from the primary membership of their party posts on April 10.

Each of the state BJP leaders forwarded letters to the national BJP chief Jai Prakash Nadda mentioning their resignation from their respective posts effective from April 10.

Although the leaders have not mentioned the exact reason behind their decision, the duo will be addressing a press conference with regards to their resignation today at 3 pm.



It is a developing story. More details awaited.



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