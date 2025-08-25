Sikkim bikers push drug-free message, support young athletes

The Annual Monsoon Ride 2025 by the Open Road Wanderers Motorcycle Club concluded this year with a strong focus on social responsibility, promoting a drug-free lifestyle and supporting youth sports.

The two-day event carried dual messages. On the first day, riders travelled from Singtam to Rukumtar, passing through Mamring, Namchi, and Damthang, spreading awareness against drug and alcohol use under the slogan: “Some do drugs, others pour bottles, we solve our problems with wide open throttle.” The campaign aimed to encourage Sikkim’s youth to pursue positive outlets and resist substance abuse.

The ride was organised in collaboration with the Brotherhood Bulleters and Crusaders Motorcycle Clubs, with logistical support from the Singtam Nagar Panchayat and the Singtam Police. The flag-off ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Suresh Kumar Tamang, President of Singtam Nagar Panchayat, and Ujjwal Pandey, Special Executive Magistrate, along with police and civil defence officials. Together, they reinforced the #SayNoToDrugs campaign and emphasised the importance of a healthy, addiction-free lifestyle.

On the second day, the riders focused on supporting young athletes at Bermiok Football Academy. Around 50 bikers from Open Road Wanderers and Brotherhood Bulleters visited the academy, delivering five new footballs and financial contributions totalling Rs 18,000 to assist the academy’s programmes.

During the visit, Roshan Chettri, chief of Open Road Wanderers MC, encouraged the young players to work hard and remain dedicated to their goals. He expressed hope for the emergence of future football stars from the academy and pledged continued support for initiatives that nurture sporting talent.