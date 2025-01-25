The Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on January 25, unanimously elected DR Thapa as the state party president for the term 2024-2027.

The announcement came during the organisational elections held today at the BJP State Office in Singtam.

The declaration was made by V. Muraleedharan, BJP Northeast Co-coordinator and Election Officer, in the presence of State Council members and Karyakartas.

Expressing gratitude for the trust placed in him, Thapa said that he is committed to strengthening the party's grassroots network and fostering development initiatives in line with the BJP’s vision for the state and the nation.

Party members extended their congratulations to Thapa. A senior member said, “His leadership and experience will be instrumental in advancing BJP’s mission in Sikkim.”

V. Muralidharan, appointed by the national leadership, served as the observer for the election process, ensuring a smooth and transparent election.

Earlier as well, DR Thapa held the position of the President of the BJP State Unit. The election determines his role in the state.