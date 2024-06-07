The Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed gratitude to the alliance partners who stood alongside the NDA in realising the vision of a developed India under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after NDA emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections.

Furthermore, the Sikkim BJP also appreciated the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, its President Prem Singh Tamang and Lok Sabha MP Indrahang Subba for their unconditional support to the NDA.

“We believe that with the support and guidance of Prime Minister Modi and the efficiency of the state government, the state of Sikkim will experience significant growth and prosperity in the next five years,” the statement by the party read.

The statement from the state BJP party came after the clear mandate upon BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Praising the PM’s leadership skills, the Sikkim BJP read, “Narendra Modi is set to become the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time in a row. The NDA Parliamentary Party has today unanimously nominated Shri Narendra Modi as the leader of the party today. This marks the first time in the past 60 years that anyone has held this position for three consecutive terms. Narendra Modi is also the only leader to have been Chief Minister of Gujarat for three terms and Prime Minister for three terms.”