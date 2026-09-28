Sikkim BJP backs EC clarification on SIR, rejects opposition allegations of manipulation

The Sikkim unit of the BJP on September 28 backed the Election Commission's recent clarification on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and rejected allegations of manipulation and malpractice levelled by the Congress and other opposition parties.

BJP spokesperson Pasang Gyali Sherpa said the Election Commission's joint statement had addressed what the party described as several “misleading narratives” surrounding the electoral process and the SIR exercise.

Sherpa said the poll panel had clarified that major operational and regulatory decisions, including the SIR, were taken with the unanimous approval of the full Commission.

He also said the EC had clarified that its communication to the Cabinet Secretary concerned an internal administrative matter involving an officer on deputation and was unrelated to the Commission's policy, IT division or the SIR process.

On the legal framework governing the revision, Sherpa said the declaration accompanying Form-6 for the SIR had been examined and upheld by the Supreme Court, while statutory procedures under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, continued to apply to non-SIR revisions.

He also highlighted measures announced by the EC to increase voter participation, including dedicated outreach camps for labourers, homeless citizens and residents of night shelters, as well as door-to-door efforts by Booth Level Officers to collect forms and facilitate enrolment of eligible voters.

Sikkim SIR process

Referring specifically to the SIR exercise in Sikkim, Sherpa said all recognised political parties had been asked to nominate Booth Level Agents and BLA-2 representatives at every polling booth.

He said the mechanism was intended to facilitate verification and examination of electoral details and give recognised political parties an opportunity to assist Booth Level Officers during the process.

Sherpa rejected allegations that the BJP had manipulated or interfered with the revision exercise, calling the claims “completely baseless and devoid of factual foundation”.

He said allegations should be supported by evidence and should not be used to undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

The BJP spokesperson urged political parties and stakeholders to respect democratic institutions and established legal procedures, and said political discourse should be based on verified facts.

“The poll panel's clarification provides important factual context,” Sherpa said, urging all stakeholders to respect constitutional institutions and established legal procedures.