BJP candidate Dinesh Chandra Nepal recently made a visit to Kabi Lungchok, where he sought support and blessings for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

He expressed his clear visions for resolving Sikkim's critical issues. Among these was his commitment to find a resolution to the 17th Gyalwa Karmapa issue, along with other pending matters, through coordination with the Central Government for his visit to Sikkim.

Following this, Nepal engaged in a conversation with the students of Medhavi University.

He was accompanied by BJP Candidate for Kabi Lungchok Ugen Nedup Bhutia, District President Tashi Ongdup Lepcha, and BJYM incharge Lalit Pokhrel Sharma alongside other party functionaries.