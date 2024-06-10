The Sikkim State BJP held statewide celebrations on June 10 to mark the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term. Party members gathered at district offices to extend their congratulations to Prime Minister Modi and his Council of Ministers for their significant achievements.

The celebrations were a tribute to the BJP's and Modi's popularity, reflecting the public's trust and confidence in their leadership. The events took place at the BJP city office in Gangtok, the State Office in Singtam, and various district offices where members celebrated the historic occasion.

In the nation's capital, the State President D.R. Thapa, along with other party leaders, attended the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, joining esteemed leaders and personalities from across the country.