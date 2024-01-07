The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Sikkim on January 7 officially announced its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election during a press conference led by the Sikkim BJP Chief, Dilli Ram Thapa.

Addressing the media, Thapa stated the party's primary focus on the forthcoming Rajya Sabha election, steering away from speculations about a combined effort with the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in the 2024 Sikkim Assembly elections. Thapa remarked, "Let us not discuss this question for now, as the state assembly elections are still many days away. Instead, let us concentrate on how SKM is supporting us in this Rajya Sabha election."

The chosen BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat is Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, a seasoned politician and member of the legislative assembly with five years of experience. Thapa expressed gratitude towards the Indian Government and SKM for their support, calling it a fortunate day for the party.

During his speech, Lepcha conveyed his happiness at being nominated as the BJP candidate, extending thanks to SKM, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support. He stressed the importance of the chief minister's backing for success in the Rajya Sabha election.

"If I become the Rajya Sabha member, I will raise all the issues and concerns of Sikkim. I will work towards finding solutions and addressing the demands of the state in the Rajya Sabha and Parliament," Lepcha affirmed.

Acknowledging the conditional support from SKM, Thapa confirmed that discussions had taken place between Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. He expressed confidence in receiving continued support from the SKM government.