Sikkim BJP chief Meets Amit Shah, raises border security, reservation and industrial concerns

Sikkim BJP president D.R. Thapa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday and raised a range of issues concerning the Himalayan state, including border security, disaster relief, the Limboo–Tamang reservation issue and industrial incentives.

According to a BJP statement issued on July 2, Thapa, accompanied by state BJP general secretary Arjun Rai, urged the Union Home Minister to strengthen intelligence coordination, cyber surveillance and vigilance against extremist and anti-national activities in the strategically important border state.

The demand comes in the wake of the recent arrest of a 19-year-old man in Sikkim for allegedly spreading the ideology of the Islamic State (IS) terror outfit through social media.

The BJP delegation also sought an early constitutional resolution to the long-pending Limboo–Tamang Assembly seat reservation issue and pressed for Scheduled Tribe status for 12 tribal communities.

Highlighting the extensive damage caused by recent heavy rainfall, Thapa appealed for enhanced central assistance for relief, rehabilitation, restoration and the creation of disaster-resilient infrastructure to better tackle recurring natural calamities.

The delegation further requested the Centre to extend the Budgetary Support Scheme beyond 2027, warning that the withdrawal of tax-linked industrial incentives could lead to industries shifting out of Sikkim, putting local employment at risk.

The BJP said Thapa apprised Shah of issues related to the state's security, constitutional aspirations, disaster management, industrial development and organisational growth.

According to the party, Shah assured the delegation that all the issues raised would be examined seriously and given due consideration in the interest of Sikkim's security, development and the welfare of its people.

The delegation also briefed the Home Minister on the BJP's growing organisational presence in the state and reaffirmed the party's commitment to Sikkim's development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.