A delegation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sikkim, led by State President Shri DR Thapa, held a crucial meeting today with the Governor of Sikkim, Laxman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan. The meeting centered on several pressing issues affecting the state.

Key among the topics discussed was the alleged unfair treatment faced by certain supporters and beneficiaries of the BJP. The delegation stated the importance of upholding the constitutional right to vote for all residents of Sikkim. They urged the Hon'ble Governor to intervene and ensure that electoral rights are protected without bias.

Another significant concern raised by the BJP team was the deteriorating condition of National Highway 10 (NH 10) between Siliguri and Rangpo, which they described as the lifeline for the state. They highlighted negligence in maintenance and called for urgent measures to address these issues and ensure efficient transportation along this crucial route.

Additionally, the delegation addressed the relocation of the Sikkim Scouts Regimental Centre and Gorkha Rifles Divisional Camp, currently situated in West Bengal. They urged the Hon'ble Governor to initiate steps to bring these establishments back to Sikkim, stressing the historical and strategic significance of their presence.

In response, Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya attentively listened to the concerns raised by the BJP delegation. He assured them of his commitment to taking proactive measures from his official capacity to address and resolve these pressing issues affecting the people of Sikkim.