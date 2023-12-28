A delegation representing victims affected by the NHIDCL Project at Tarku, Tanak, Amaley, Dalep and Adarsh Gaon under Temi Namphing convened with the Governor of Sikkim, Laxman Acharya at Rajbhavan on December 28. The meeting orchestrated by BJP State President D R Thapa followed his recent visit to the afflicted areas where he engaged with the local public and victims.

Led by Bikash Pradhan, the BJP Sikkim Kisan Morcha National Executive, the delegation included Mandal President P T Bhutia, Vistarak Sri Lalit Sharma and Shri Kamal Sharma. The victims expressed their gratitude towards D R Thapa and the BJP team for their proactive approach in addressing their longstanding grievances.

During the meeting, the delegation engaged in constructive discussions with the Governor highlighting the pressing issues faced by the affected populace. The Governor attentively listened to the grievances raised by the victims and pledged to address the matter in coordination with relevant developers and the Ministry.