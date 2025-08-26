Sikkim BJP delegation presses centre for urgent NH-10 repairs

A delegation from the BJP’s Sikkim unit met Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra in New Delhi to push for the immediate restoration of National Highway 10, the only road connecting Sikkim with the rest of India.

The group, led by state executive Pooja Sharma, submitted a memorandum describing the deteriorating state of the highway, which links Siliguri to Sikkim and serves as the backbone for trade, travel, and tourism. They stressed that frequent disruptions on the route have disrupted daily commuting, hit local businesses, and slowed the supply of essential goods.

Bikash Prasad and Surendra Agrawal, both general secretaries of Bypari Morcha, and Tika Ram Adhikari, Mandal president of West Pendam, joined Sharma in the meeting. They underlined that the poor road condition is more than an inconvenience—it is a threat to the state’s economy, which depends on a smooth flow of goods and tourists.

Minister Malhotra assured the delegation that the Centre would prioritise the matter and take steps to restore the route without delay. The assurance has raised hopes among residents and traders who rely heavily on NH-10 for connectivity.

The Sikkim BJP leadership said it would continue to push people’s concerns with the government, voicing optimism that the intervention would bring timely relief to the state’s economy and daily life.