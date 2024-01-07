The BJP Sikkim Delegation, led by DR Thapa, presented a Memorandum to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Raj Bhavan in Gangtok.

The first major point in the memorandum is the examination of 26AAA clause, The memorandum highlighted the significance of reviewing Clause 26AAA, specifically addressing concerns about how the clause 4,5 of the Act is potentially damaging Sikkim. The Union Finance Minister assured that she would discuss it with her legal team and find a solution for the well being and happiness of the people of Sikkim.

The second point was the focus on economic development of Sikkim. The Sikkim BJP siad it is is working on a plan to boost the state's economy, focusing on self-employment. Sitharaman encouraged them to share their report with the Government of India.

The third point was that of flood Relief. The memorandum has requested a relief package to help victims of recent flash floods, addressing damages and supporting repair efforts.

The fourth point is that of availing easy loans. The delegation has sought for hassle-free loans for unemployed individuals in Sikkim, promoting financial inclusivity without complex collateral requirements.

The fifth and last point in the memorandum is regarding government programs. The delegation has pledged active support for implementing Central Government outreach programs in Sikkim, ensuring schemes reach the grassroots for the benefit of the people.

The Union Finance Minister took time to listen and reassured the BJP delegation's concerns. She stressed the importance of improving self-employment schemes in Sikkim and promised full support from the Center. This meeting is being seen as a positive step towards addressing key issues and promoting development for the benefit of the people.

The BJP delegation, consisting of Party MLAs, Advisors, State Vice Presidents, General Secretary, Mahila Morcha Representatives, and others, actively participated in this effort.