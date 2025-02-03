Sikkim's BJP has launched an appeal to the central government, calling for an immediate review of the recently approved Teesta-III hydropower project. The party has written directly to the Prime Minister and Environment Minister, highlighting significant environmental and safety risks.

The project's environmental clearance, granted on January 10, 2025, by the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC), has sparked intense controversy. At the heart of the concern is the project's failure to adequately address the catastrophic aftermath of the October 4, 2023, South Lhonak glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF), which destroyed the previous dam and claimed 40 lives.

Party president DR Thapa emphasized three key demands:

1. Suspend the current clearance pending comprehensive scientific studies

2. Conduct a fresh Environmental Impact Assessment

3. Hold a new public consultation to gather local perspectives

"The Teesta River is the lifeline of Sikkim," the party's statement read. "Any development must prioritise scientific integrity, environmental responsibility, and public safety."

The proposed project faces criticism for ignoring critical environmental factors and relying on outdated 2006 public consultation data. BJP Sikkim argues that current climate conditions and flood risks demand a thorough, independent reassessment.

With this intervention, the party seeks to prevent potential environmental and human catastrophes, calling on the central government to prioritise the safety of Sikkim's fragile ecological system.