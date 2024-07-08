The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim has extended its heartfelt gratitude to JP Nadda, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, for the Government of India's allocation of a new medical college for the state of Sikkim. This decision marks the fulfillment of a major demand that BJP Sikkim has diligently pursued with the central leadership for an extended period.

The allotment of the medical college was a key promise in BJP Sikkim's manifesto, underscoring its importance to the people of the state. During his visit to Sikkim, Hon'ble JP Nadda was briefed on this crucial issue by the BJP leadership, who highlighted its critical role in enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Dr. Thapa, President of BJP Sikkim, expressed immense satisfaction with the prompt decision made by the Health Ministry. "We are immensely pleased with the swift decision made by the Health Ministry in favor of Sikkim," he stated.

The new medical college is expected to boost the healthcare system in Sikkim, providing better medical education and improved healthcare services to the people.