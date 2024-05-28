A high-level delegation of BJP Sikkim lodged a complaint against Tsewang Gyatso Bhutia, IAS and Phurba Wangdi Bhutia, MD of State Bank of Sikkim over embezzlement of funds to the Chief Secretary at Tashiling Secretariat, on May 28 following the directives of BJP State President, DR Thapa.

The party demanded immediate removal of the two officers from their post considering their joining into Sikkim Krantikari Morcha during a public meeting.

Furthermore, the BJP members lodged a complaint with related evidence at the Enforcement Directorate office at Tadong regarding the recent financial mismanagement of 69 crore in the State Bank of Sikkim.

The party has further informed the Home Ministry regarding the crucial matters raised by the party.