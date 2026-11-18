Sikkim could be moving towards resolving a 13-year-old uncertainty over the applicability of company law in the state, with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) urging the Centre to implement the Companies Act, 2013.

Sikkim BJP spokesperson Passang Sherpa said the party had brought the matter to the attention of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, following ICSI's representation to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Addressing the media, Sherpa said the absence of a clearly applicable modern company law had created uncertainty for businesses, start-ups and investors in the state. He described ICSI's intervention as an opportunity to address the issue and said the ministry would now take up the matter.

Sherpa said the state government had already initiated discussions on the subject by constituting a committee headed by Justice Vangdi. The committee has submitted its report after consulting political parties, start-ups, entrepreneurs, business representatives, chartered accountants and legal experts.

He said the recommendations sought to balance Sikkim's constitutional safeguards with the requirements of a modern business environment. Sherpa called for further examination of the proposals to ensure that legal uncertainty did not discourage investment.

The BJP spokesperson also highlighted the difficulties faced by start-ups in accessing angel investment and central government schemes because of the existing regulatory situation.

The issue had come up in Parliament last year when Sikkim Rajya Sabha MP DT Lepcha raised questions about the applicability of the Companies Act, 2013. In a written reply on December 2, 2025, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra clarified that the legislation was not applicable in Sikkim.

The Centre's response also revealed that two companies had been wrongly registered with Sikkim addresses under the 2013 Act. Administrative action was initiated against the officials concerned.

The legal position stems from Sikkim's merger with India in 1975 and the special constitutional protections granted to the state under Article 371F.

Clause (k) of Article 371F provides for the continuation of laws that were in force in Sikkim before May 16, 1975, until they are amended or repealed by a competent authority.

Consequently, the Registration of Companies (Sikkim) Act, 1961, continues to remain in force. Although the Companies Act, 2013 contains provisions for repealing the earlier legislation, the transition has not taken place.

Sherpa said the Centre had maintained that it respected Sikkim's constitutional protections and existing laws, and would not proceed without clarity from the state government on its preferred course of action.

He also pointed to the pharmaceutical industry, describing it as a key example of why the issue needs urgent attention. Sikkim's emergence as a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub was supported by special incentives offered by the Centre, which encouraged companies to establish operations in the state. However, these concessions are scheduled to end in 2027.

Sherpa said the applicability of the Companies Act could become an important issue in Sikkim's discussions with the Centre, particularly as the state looks to sustain investment and strengthen its industrial base.

ICSI has urged the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to expedite consultations with the Sikkim government and take steps towards implementing the Companies Act, 2013, in the state. Sherpa called on political parties to collectively pursue the matter, saying a clear legal framework was essential for Sikkim's economic growth.