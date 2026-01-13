Sikkim BJP flags lack of transparency in SPSC SI recruitment, moves appeal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sikkim has accused the Sikkim Public Service Commission of withholding key information related to the recent Sub-Inspector recruitment, calling it a serious blow to transparency and public trust.

Results of the Sub-Inspector examination were declared on November 26, 2025. Almost immediately, questions were raised by candidates and sections of the public over the fairness of the selection process, with allegations of irregularities circulating widely across the state.

Amid the growing unease, the Bharatiya Janata Party filed an application under the Right to Information Act, 2005, on November 28, 2025, seeking details on the conduct of the examination and the evaluation process. The party said the move was aimed at clearing doubts and restoring confidence among aspirants.

A reply received from the State Public Information Officer on December 16, 2025, however, did not provide the information sought. The Commission cited provisions of the SPSC Amendment Rules, 2017, stating that examination-related details cannot be disclosed until the entire recruitment process, including appointments, is completed.

The BJP described the response as evasive and misleading, alleging that technical provisions were being used to avoid addressing legitimate concerns of thousands of young candidates. According to the party, the refusal to share information has only fuelled suspicion instead of resolving it.

Tuesday saw the party file a formal appeal before the Appellate Authority of the Sikkim Public Service Commission, seeking directions to release all relevant records linked to the Sub-Inspector recruitment without delay. The BJP maintained that transparency at this stage is essential to protect merit and uphold the credibility of constitutional institutions.

Party spokesperson Sangay Gyatso Bhutia said the BJP would continue to pursue all democratic and legal options to safeguard the interests of Sikkim’s youth. He stressed that the demand for disclosure was not political, but rooted in public interest and the need for a fair and accountable recruitment process.