The Sikkim unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a solemn candlelight vigil at M.G. Marg in Gangtok on Sunday evening, paying tribute to the victims of the recent tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed the lives of nearly all onboard.

The ill-fated London-bound Air India flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers, crashed moments after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12. The aircraft plummeted into the premises of a medical college, leading to the death of 29 people on the ground, including five MBBS students. Only one passenger reportedly survived the catastrophic incident.

Describing the vigil as a heartfelt display of unity and grief, BJP Sikkim media in-charge Niren Bhandari said participants observed a minute of silence in memory of the departed. The gathering included not only local residents and party members but also visiting tourists from Ahmedabad, who joined the ceremony in a moving show of solidarity and prayer.

"The Sikkim BJP offers its deepest condolences to the families of the victims. We pray for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved," Bhandari said.

The event served as a poignant reminder of the shared human response to tragedy, transcending geographical and cultural boundaries.