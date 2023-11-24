A high-level delegation from the BJP Sikkim, led by State President DR Thapa, held a meeting with State Incharge Dr Dilip Jaiswal on November 23.

The primary focus of the meeting was to address various organizational issues and activities, as well as discuss future courses of action.

Additionally, the strategic planning for the upcoming general elections in Sikkim was given significant attention.



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The meeting has decided to have an executive meeting very soon to solidify the future course of action of the party.

Notable attendees included BJP Sikkim Legislative Party Leader NK Subba, Advisors Tseten Tashi Bhutia and Kamal Gurung, Vice Presidents Dinesh Nepal and Duk Nath Nepal, General Secretary Arjun Rai and others.