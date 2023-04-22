In a recent development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sikkim held a Namchi District Level Coordination Meeting at Ravangla. The meeting was attended by prominent party members, including State President DR Thapa, Legislative Party Leader NK Subba, Vice President Arjun Rai, MLA Smt. Farwanti Tamang, General Secretary Bharat Dulal, and District President, Namchi Shri CL Gurung along with his District Executive team, other district Presidents, Mandal Presidents, and Karyakartas.

During the meeting, the newly constituted Namchi District Executive Committee was announced under the Presidentship of CL Gurung, along with various Morcha Committee and Mandal Committee members. The leaders addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of strengthening the party organization up to the booth level and implementing various welfare schemes of the BJP Government at the center for the benefit of the poor and needy people.

State Legislative Party Leader NK Subba laid emphasis on the party's ideology of "Nation First, Party Next, and Self Last," urging the Karyakartas to collectively take responsibility in strengthening the party. He also raised concerns about rising crimes, unemployment, and economic crises in the state, stating that only the BJP could ensure good governance and quality development in Sikkim. DR Thapa, the State President, congratulated the newly constituted committees and assured them of full support from the party in overcoming challenges and ensuring the outreach of party programs and policies to the grassroots level.

State General Secretary Bharat Dulal also addressed the gathering, highlighting the organizational responsibilities and party ideology among the newly constituted committee members. District President CL Gurung shared his insights on various organizational issues during his speech.