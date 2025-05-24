Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sikkim, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on May 24, held an important meeting to review preparations. The meeting took place at the BJP State Headquarters in Singtam and was attended by top leaders and members of the party’s executive committee.

The main focus of the meeting was to plan how to give Prime Minister Modi a warm and grand welcome when he arrives in Sikkim on May 29, 2025.

DR Thapa, the State President of BJP Sikkim, led the meeting and spoke about the importance of this visit. He said the Prime Minister’s visit is a proud moment for the people of Sikkim and shows how much the central government cares about the state’s development and welfare.

Thapa urged all party workers and leaders to work hard and take responsibility for different tasks. These tasks include managing the event protocols, working closely with local government officials, handling media relations, organizing volunteers, and reaching out to the public to ensure everything goes smoothly.

The BJP leaders expressed their deep gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for choosing to visit Sikkim and highlighted that this visit supports the bigger national goal of building a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) and a “Viksit Sikkim” (Developed Sikkim). Thapa encouraged everyone to put in their best effort to make the Prime Minister’s visit successful and memorable.

Later in the day, Thapa also visited the ongoing “Sewa aur Sampark Abhiyan” happening at Singtam Bazar. There, he spoke with local people and encouraged them to benefit from the various welfare programs and schemes started by the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He reminded them that these initiatives are designed to improve the lives of ordinary citizens and bring positive changes to Sikkim.