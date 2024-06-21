The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sikkim convened a review meeting on June 21 following the outcomes of the recently concluded general elections in the state, further highlighting the party's commitment to review and improve the performance of the BJP in the state elections.

The meeting was chaired by state president D R Thapa, in presence of party candidates and executives at various levels, where the party's commitment to review and improve their performance in the state elections, as well as their focus on overall growth and development was highlighted.

During the meeting, the candidates and executives shared their experiences and feedback from the election endeavour and also put forward valuable suggestions and raised grievances with the state leadership.

Addressing the gathering, D R Thapa assured party workers that their grievances would be addressed and also talked about the future strategy for the growth of the party. He emphasised on the need for continuous expansion of the organisation while also being vocal about addressing public concerns and other pertinent issues.

Encouraging the karyakartas, Thapa asserted that the party will remain as a prominent opposition and only political alternative as the BJP is the only opposition party in the state having political stability.

Prior to the meeting, Thapa and party executives actively participated in a yoga session to commemorate International Yoga Day.